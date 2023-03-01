Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.40

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.65. Materialise shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 120,186 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $506.14 million, a PE ratio of -214.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 439.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Materialise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

