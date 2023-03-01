Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $624.95

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 624.95 ($7.54) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($6.88). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.06), with a volume of 23,958 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 850 ($10.26) to GBX 830 ($10.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,318.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 627.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 624.10.

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,545.45%.

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.