McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2,607.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,417 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.01 and a 200 day moving average of $262.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

