Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.75% from the stock’s previous close.
MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of MRUS stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $882.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.80.
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
