Mesoblast’s (MESO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,651. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

