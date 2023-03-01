Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Critical Review

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A $5.32 9.73 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 30.29

Metro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Metro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Metro pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Metro pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Metro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metro and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80

Metro currently has a consensus target price of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 49.07%. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus target price of $68.28, suggesting a potential upside of 45.27%. Given Metro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Metro is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Summary

Metro beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

