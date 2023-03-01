MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.15 and last traded at $100.15. 66,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 142,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.90.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,820 shares of company stock worth $1,090,523 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.