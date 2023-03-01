Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192,595 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 2.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.41% of Micron Technology worth $223,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,648,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400,210. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $94.07.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

