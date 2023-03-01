Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,074,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

