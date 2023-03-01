Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MSEX remained flat at $76.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,894. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
