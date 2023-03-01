Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX remained flat at $76.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,894. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

