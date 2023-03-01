MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 463.50 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 406.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.36. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 331 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($8.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £270.41 million, a P/E ratio of 979.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.76) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.67) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

