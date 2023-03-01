Monero Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $79.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $151.89 or 0.00645323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00413142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00089627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00567213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00175886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00185924 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,246,883 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.