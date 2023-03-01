Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $105.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MNST stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,984. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.