Moonbeam Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $253.67 million and $10.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00075076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 584,573,320 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.