Morgan Stanley Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

