Mount Rainier Acquisition (NASDAQ:RNERU) Stock Price Down 36.3%

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) traded down 36.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 14,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 4,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Company Profile

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

