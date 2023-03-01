MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.16 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $56.94 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00556089 USD and is down -34.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $171.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

