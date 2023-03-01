Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Myers Industries Stock Performance
MYE stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 488,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $801.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $26.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Trading of Myers Industries
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
Further Reading
