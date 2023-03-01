Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 488,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $801.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

