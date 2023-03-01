Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.40–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.97 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. 540,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,534. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

