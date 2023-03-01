Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of NBRV opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
