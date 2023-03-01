NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 2.8 %

NH stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

