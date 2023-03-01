Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 705.6% in February

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 705.6% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

