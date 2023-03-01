Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Up 101.7% in February

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $44.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

