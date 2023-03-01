Needham & Company LLC Boosts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $192.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Masimo Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MASI traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

