NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.