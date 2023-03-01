NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.
NeoGenomics Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NEO stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
