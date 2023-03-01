Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NEON traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.16. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.