Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Down 46.6% in February

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 434,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NEON traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.16. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neonode Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

