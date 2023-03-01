Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Raised to $6.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nerdy news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 664,497 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.