Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s previous close.

NRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

NRDY traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 4,281,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,208. The company has a market cap of $523.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.33. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,568. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

