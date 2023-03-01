NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.12% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTES. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
NetEase Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NTES stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77.
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
