Neutrino USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $86.00 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $86.00 million and approximately $146,244.57 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00424266 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.03 or 0.28677563 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.
