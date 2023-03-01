NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 2,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFYEF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

