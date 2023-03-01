NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Trading 10.6% Higher

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.10. 173,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 195,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFI. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.15. The stock has a market cap of C$774.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

