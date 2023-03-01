Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.27 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 31,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
