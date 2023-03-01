Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.27 and last traded at $74.00. Approximately 31,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

