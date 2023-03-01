Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Nordic American Tankers worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.7 %

NAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 2,695,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.83 million, a P/E ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

