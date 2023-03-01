Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $868.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NAT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

