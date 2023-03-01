Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Norfolk Southern worth $218,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NSC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.19. The stock had a trading volume of 519,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

