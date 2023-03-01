North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA opened at C$22.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.21. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.98. The stock has a market cap of C$606.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

