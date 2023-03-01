Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.08). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.02), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.

Northgate Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250. The stock has a market cap of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

About Northgate

(Get Rating)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.