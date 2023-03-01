Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.76 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.
Novanta Trading Down 8.5 %
Novanta stock traded down $13.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 406,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta
In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,216,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Novanta
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Featured Stories
