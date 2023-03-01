Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.76 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.

Novanta Trading Down 8.5 %

Novanta stock traded down $13.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 406,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,216,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

