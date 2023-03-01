Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Posts Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oak Street Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OSH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 722,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $181,196.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,352,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,973,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,997 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,614. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

