Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

