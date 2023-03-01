Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Olin has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 216,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,621. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Olin by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

