OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $192,253.70 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

