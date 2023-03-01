OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives $1.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.35.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
OncoCyte Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
