OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives $1.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

About OncoCyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.