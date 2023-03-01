Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.