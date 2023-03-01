Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONYX remained flat at $10.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONYX. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,281,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,117 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 583,862 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

