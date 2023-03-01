Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.09. 944,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 824,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $874.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a current ratio of 16.68.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 32.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Open Lending by 16.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 46.6% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.