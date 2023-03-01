Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,052. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

