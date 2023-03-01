Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

