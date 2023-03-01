Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Otsuka Trading Down 0.8 %

Otsuka stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

